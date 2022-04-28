WATCH: Derek Stingley reacts to being drafted by the Texans

Former LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley handled the call cooly.

As the television announced that the Detroit Lions were selecting former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, Stingley’s phone started ringing.

The 2019 national champion answered his red smart phone and it was the Houston Texans calling to set the course of his NFL career.

The Texans used their No. 3 pick to take Stingley, who is expected to be a star in coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme.

Stingley draws some comparisons to former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who general manager Nick Caserio worked with from 2017-20. If Stingley plays out his four-year rookie contract the way Gilmore played for New England, then the Texans certainly hit on the pick.