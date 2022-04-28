ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Alabama ties all-time NFL draft record with Evan Neal's selection

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSaRN_0fNapbAt00

Alabama has long been a factory for NFL talent under Nick Saban, and on the draft’s opening night in Las Vegas, the program tied an all-time draft record for consecutive years with a first-round pick.

Tackle Evan Neal was selected seventh overall by the New York Giants, extending the Crimson Tide’s streak to 14 years with a first-round selection. That run began in 2009 when another tackle, Andre Smith, was taken sixth overall by the Bengals.

Alabama is tied with Miami, but is expected to extend the streak to 15 years in 2023.

Entering the 2022 draft, Alabama’s produced multiple first-rounders in 10 of the last 12 drafts, highlighted by the historic Class of 2021, when Alabama had six first-rounders.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
New York State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Bengals#American Football#The New York Giants#Nyg#Young Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy