Texans pick Texas A&M G Kenyon Green No. 15 overall in 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans were going to take an offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL draft, and the mock drafts sensed it.

However, general manager Nick Caserio didn’t go the way the mock drafts indicated, and selected former Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the No. 15 overall pick.

Houston traded their No. 13 selection to the Philadelphia Eagles for their No. 15 pick along with a fourth-rounder and two fifth-round selections. Caserio picked an offensive lineman to beef up Houston’s interior, and also acquired more picks to perhaps bundle packages to get back into day two or add firepower in future drafts.

The Texans pick former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley No. 3 overall. Houston has now taken two first-round picks for the first time since 2004.