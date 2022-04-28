Texans CB Derek Stingley says draft moment is 'huge'

Derek Stingley won a national championship with the LSU Tigers as a freshman at the end of the 2019 season. Not many collegiate athletes get to experience being a national champion.

However, the cornerback went No. 3 overall in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft to the Houston Texans on Thursday.

Stingley posted on his Twitter account that the moment was “huge” for him and that he couldn’t wait “to get to work.”

The Texans needed a cornerback to make plays and lock down receivers in coach Lovie Smith’s patented Tampa 2 scheme. Stingley has shown throughout his career that he thrives in big moments.