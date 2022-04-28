ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams drafted No. 12 overall by Detroit Lions

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K0LF_0fNapDBZ00

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was drafted with the No. 12 pick by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions traded up to No. 12 with the Minnesota Vikings, who originally held the pick.

Williams joined the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal before the 2021 season and spent only one year with the program. He played his first two seasons of college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In 2021, Williams reeled in 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was originally seen as potentially the first wide receiver off the board, but he suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game, which hurt his draft stock.

Last season, he caught passes from Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. In 2022, his quarterback will be Jared Goff.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams and other former Alabama players as they begin their professional careers in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Football
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Columbus, OH
Minneapolis, MN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Acl#Heisman#Roll Tide Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy