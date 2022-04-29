ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Miyares wants to cancel student debt for former ‘Virginia College’ students

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares is calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt for...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 12

Mark
4d ago

are the colleges going to forgive the debt or are Va. taxpayers going to pay the bills? or are you going to get Federal money which means that the taxpayers are going to pay for it. its wrong, they need to pay for their own debt. they knew the terms and conditions of their loans.

Reply
6
Nancy Garrett Duke
3d ago

Boy that’s the way to teach young to be honest, responsible and mature! You are creating more “trophy” children who feel that they are entitled. It is called ENABLING and it is WRONG!

Reply
2
President TaliBiden
4d ago

NO NO NO!! They took out the loans, they pay them back. PERIOD!

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Chesterfield, VA
Government
Chesterfield, VA
Education
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia College#Student Debt#Accreditation#Attorney General#Wwbt
NBC12

Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs. “What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin ceremonially signs the bipartisan Virginia Literacy Act

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday ceremonially signed the bipartisan Virginia Literacy Act, sponsored by Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, and State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, a bill that will empower parents and students with a transformational focus on early childhood literacy. The Virginia Literacy Act, HB 319 & SB 616, ensures...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy