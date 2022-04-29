ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Dwenger sweeps North Side in baseball

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger swept North Side in an SAC doubleheader on Thursday night at the ASH Centre to headline area prep baseball action.

The Saints won 19-0 and 14-1. Dwenger improves to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SAC play. North Side drops to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in conference.

