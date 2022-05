Discovering the Alaska many Black travelers miss took me on a ten- day trip with transportation provided by the Alaska Railroad. Coming to Alaska made me realize just how much I love slow travel. This style of travel allows me to really get to learn about the culture of the area I’m visiting. I can take time to find my people, get to know the food I like and experience the things that may take more than one, short trip to the area. Most of Alaska’s tourism occurs during the summer and early fall months, so many Black travelers miss seeing the beauty of the state in the winter months.

