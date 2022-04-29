ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Wanted for Steak Shop Burglary

 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they are investigating a burglary of a local steak shop. Authorities state that on April 16, 2022, at 3:30 AM, an unknown black male attempted to burglarize Dalessandro’s Steaks located at 600 Wendover Street. Video surveillance recovered shows the perpetrator parking a dented blue...

Philly PD Search for Suspect in Identity Theft Case

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the suspect connected to an occurrence of identity theft. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, the complainant reported that an unknown white male used his identity to cash checks at a bank located at 2620 W Hunting Park Ave in his name. Surveillance video recovered from the bank depicts the suspect in the bank cashing checks with the complainant’s identity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stolen Credit Cards Used in $8,263.76 Fraudulent Purchase

NEWTOWN, PA — The Newtown Township Police say they are investigating the theft of credit cards that occurred in the Newtown Athletic Club locker room on March 15, 2022. Authorities also stated that, later that same day, the stolen credit cards were used to purchase merchandise at the Apple Store inside the Willow Grove Mall for a total loss value of $8,263.76. The suspect is described as a white male in a blue shirt, as seen in the released Apple Store surveillance still images.
NEWTOWN, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bouncer Wanted In Death Of Eric Pope After Deadly Punch Turns Himself In To Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kenneth Frye, the bouncer wanted for murder following a deadly punch outside a Philly lounge and bar, has turned himself in, police say. A warrant for Frye’s arrest was issued Wednesday. Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before Frye punched Eric Pope in the head around 1 a.m. outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on Saturday, April 16. Pope was living in Washington D.C. but visiting Philly that weekend. Sources close to the investigation say Pope was on 12th Street after being escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him. Pope falls immediately, hitting his head on the pavement. He remained on the ground for nearly two minutes, until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk. Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support and later died from his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Police: Car driving 104 mph leads to drug possession charges

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

$30K Of Fentanyl, $60K Of Meth Seized In Berks Drug Bust

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Paterson Police Officers Being Investigated After They Dropped Off Missing New Jersey Man

On February 2, 2022, the Paterson Police Department received a phone call about a disturbance at a local bodega on Union Avenue. Officers responded and detained 41-year-old Felix "Joey" DeJesus. Felix, who lives in Haledon, was intoxicated, and the officers dropped him off near Westside Park in Paterson, New Jersey. Felix has not been seen or heard from since.
PATERSON, NJ
