LEDYARD — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat Ledyard, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match Saturday. No. 1 Maddie Hamm was a 6-1, 6-0 winner, and No. 2 Grace Duggan prevailed 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Mia Lewandowski won the first set of her match, 6-0, and her opponent withdrew in the second set due to an injury.

LEDYARD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO