Baltimore, MD

Are Ravens setting up a possible trade for Deebo Samuel?

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest surprise of the night came when the Ravens sent receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals and the 100th overall selection in the draft for a first-round pick. Making that surprise even more surprising is that it happened well before the pick the Ravens are getting from the Cardinals...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#American Football#Cardinals#Eagles
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Seahawks draft picks 2022: All of Seattle’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

NFL Draft grades: Experts rave about Eagles haul

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks. They walked away with five rookies, one Pro Bowl receiver and impressive marks from draft graders around the country. As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. 2-51:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

New Eagles LB Nakobe Dean opens up about draft slide

There was nothing he could do. Nakobe Dean had to sit there while people said things and wrote things he believed weren’t true. He might need surgery to repair his pectoral injury. He might not be ready for the start of the season. He might even have to miss the entire season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Hopkins withdrew his appeal of the suspension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so he will indeed miss the first six games of the...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
NBC Sports

Commanders signing yet another guard with ties to Ron Rivera

When Ron Rivera addressed the media following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, he explained that he and his coaching staff would get together Monday to evaluate if there were any other parts of the roster to "fill in." Apparently, the group felt like more work indeed needed to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh took shot at Vic Fangio during draft

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio had a bit of an animated disagreement during the 2021 season, and the Baltimore Ravens head coach clearly has not forgotten about it. Fangio, who was fired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in January, was openly furious last season when the Baltimore Ravens chased a record against his former team. The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Rather than having Lamar Jackson take a knee, Harbaugh called a rushing play and Jackson picked up five yards. That allowed the Ravens to tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing as a team.
BALTIMORE, MD

