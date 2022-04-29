Police investigating downtown attack

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia. During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering after police say he was assaulted while walking on 10th Street in Huntington. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, April, 28, in the 400 block, a criminal complaint says. Charles Bolling, 41, is accused of malicious or unlawful assault. A criminal complaint says that Bolling […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are looking for help with a stabbing investigation. They say that they’ve obtained surveillance video of two suspects in a stabbing that happened on April 8 on Charleston’s East End. The suspects were last seen walking east in the 1500 block of Washington Street East at around 9:50 p.m. Anyone with […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County man has been convicted by a federal jury for attempting to damage property at an energy facility across Boone and Lincoln counties. According to court documents, Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, was found guilty of helping to steal specialized mine equipment from a known mine in May and […]
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
A Portsmouth, Ohio, man with a long history of arrests ended up in jail again after an incident near the 8th Street Homeless Shelter. The extremely troubled homeless man has a long history of public indecency, intoxication, and disorderly conduct. In recent months he was rushed to the hospital after being found injured on the levy and overdosing.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by a 51-year-old, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by a 17-year-old, collided on the road. The teen […]
Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s original Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding an alleged larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow. Anyone with information […]
