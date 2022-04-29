Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave at No. 11

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates with fans after being selected as the eleventh overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Olave led the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns (13) in 2021. The former Buckeye finished last season with career highs in catches (65), yards (936), and touchdowns.

Olave played seven games his freshman season, catching 12 passes and three touchdowns before a breakout sophomore campaign. In 2019, Olave finished with 48 receptions for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. Olave followed that up with a 50-catch junior season.

In 38 games at Ohio State, Olave compiled 175 receptions, 2,702 yards, and 35 touchdowns.

Olave was the third wide receiver drafted in the first 11 picks on Thursday night. The Atlanta Falcons took USC's Drake London at No. 8, while the New York Jets selected Olave's former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson at No. 10.