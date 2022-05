Draymond Green is a top 25 NBA player and the league’s most indispensable teammate. I understand his game better than most, because I played the game in a similar fashion. Mind you, I never did it at Draymond’s All-NBA level, but I was a pro all the same, and I'm well-aware there are teams around the world paying top dollar for someone who can even sort of emulate Green’s skill set.

