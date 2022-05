COVINGTON, La. — A boil water advisory is set to go in effect on Monday at 8 a.m. for residents served by the Cross Gates Water System in St. Tammany Parish. The move is being done as a precautionary measure, as the water system transitions from chloramine to free chlorine as the disinfecting agent in the water. During the transition, however, the level of disinfection provided may temporarily drop below the minimum required by the Louisiana Department of Health.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO