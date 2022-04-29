Woman outside Las Vegas discovers spy camera hidden in bathroom

OVERTON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is accused of hiding a spy camera in a bathroom, secretly recording a woman for years and storing the images, police said.

Wayne Wells, 66, of Overton, faces a charge of unlawful capturing of a private image of another.

Police said a woman, who Wells knew, discovered a motion-activated spy camera hidden in an alarm clock in a bathroom.

Police believe the camera had been in place since 2016.

Investigators discovered photos of Wells adjusting the camera on a memory card on the device, they said. The device had captured 44 videos and more than 7,000 pictures, police said.

The videos contained nude images of a woman’s private areas as she used the bathroom, police said.

Officers arrested Wells on Tuesday after he turned himself in, records showed. He posted bond, but the bail amount was not recorded in court records.

