East Greenbush, NY

Take Back the Night domestic violence walk held in East Greenbush

By Conall Smith
 4 days ago

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — For the first time since 2019, family and friends of Liza Ellen Warner, who was a victim of domestic violence, held a take back the night walk in East Greenbush Thursday evening.

“It’s always been amazing and we always have a great turnout of all the friends and family who come. It’s always a great cause to be walking for,” says Amanda Faranda, a family member of Liza Ellen Warner.

Dozens walked around Hampton Manor Lake with the help of the East Greenbush Police Department and Clinton Heights Fire Department. 18 years after she lost her daughter, Martha Lasher Warner says Thursday’s walk was meant to raise awareness about domestic violence, saying it all starts with conversation and education.

“So many young people today are not aware of the subtle signs,” Lasher Warner explains, “it’s not always a black eye and broken bone. So kids need to be educated about domestic violence and they need to speak up.”

Lasher Warner, who is a crisis manager for Unity House in Troy, says oftentimes victims of domestic and sexual violence are unware of the resources out there for them and how many people are willing to help, as well as how to identify abuse.

“I really believe once they know what the signs are and that they are aware of it, they should go to someone they trust. I know a lot of kids do not trust their parents, but if they can speak to a teacher and let the teacher know or a guidance counselor in a school or a school resource officer and then get guidance from that person.”

According to the National Institutes of Health , nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men ages 18 and older experience domestic violence. The NIH reports that over 1,500 deaths in the United States can be attributed to domestic violence each year.

