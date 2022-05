Several leaders in education and technology sectors gathered virtually Thursday to discuss the post-pandemic future of education, with a unanimous outlook: Don’t snap back to the old way of instruction. The COVID-19 global pandemic caused a massive shift in the way teachers, students and parents experienced instruction, and in a virtual panel discussion hosted by WNET Group, panelists by and large felt the one thing that could be spun as a positive from the virus-related shutdowns was how it forced a shift toward digital technology and away from less flexible learning models.

