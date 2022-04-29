Offense takes brief backseat as defense, then WR trades dominate first round of NFL Draft

The majority of the NFL offseason has been dominated by the league’s increasing focus on offense. A number of high-profile quarterbacks and wide receivers were traded amid the free agency frenzy. And on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas Thursday night, the offensive side of the ball took a brief backseat to the defense before a pair of blockbuster trades involving wideouts.

For the first time since 1991, the top-five selections in the draft were all defensive players. It started with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ selection of Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker. Jacksonville eschewed the widespread belief throughout much of the draft cycle that Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was the top prospect. Hutchinson, a Michigan native, didn’t have to wait long, though, as he went to the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick.

Those picks were followed by LSU cornerback Derek Stingley (Houston Texans), Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (New York Jets) and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Jets).

The first offensive player came off the board with the sixth overall pick, as the Carolina Panthers bypassed the opportunity to take a potential franchise quarterback and selected NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.

The shift back to offense followed after that, with the next seven picks coming on that side of the ball. This also included a run of three consecutive wide receivers selected.

The night then included a pair of notable trades involving a wide receiver. While there was much speculation that San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel may be dealt to another trade, the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown, a 2019 first-round pick, to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. The deal gave Baltimore, who used the No. 14 pick to take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, their second pick of the night. After trading back, Baltimore picked Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles then traded for Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown, giving up the No. 18 overall pick, their second first-round pick. Both Browns were members of the 2019 draft class and seeking the type of long-term deals that Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams received this offseason.

A.J. Brown is reportedly receiving a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

This year’s draft also marked the first time since 2013 that no quarterback was selected within the first ten picks. Liberty’s Malik Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett were regarded as the top two quarterbacks but seen as unrefined talents, compared to other prospects. Pickett was the sole signal-caller off the board, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 overall pick.

A pair of back-to-back trades in the first round sparked a momentary belief that the draft’s streak without a quarterback being selected could come to an end. The New Orleans Saints traded up with the Washington Commanders but selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. Then, the Lions swapped picks with the Minnesota Vikings to take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Dolphins did not have a first-round pick as part of the trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill. It marked the first since 2003 that the team did not have a first-round pick. That was also because of a trade for a Pro Bowler, running back Ricky Williams.

The Dolphins are set to make their first selection in Round 3 with the No. 102 overall pick. It marks the first time in franchise history that the team does not have a top-100 pick in the draft. Positional needs for the Dolphins include center, offensive tackle and inside linebacker.

Hall of Fame Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka will announce the team’s third-round pick from Las Vegas.

Top 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft