Gov. Jared Polis joined a group of state lawmakers to unveil a much-anticipated, last-minute proposal to provide temporary property tax relief for Colorado homeowners. The legislation announced Monday would provide $700 million of relief over two years as Colorado homeowners prepare to see their property tax bills grow significantly. According to a recent analysis by […]

