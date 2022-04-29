Jahan Dotson selected by Washington Commanders

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected by the Washington Commanders, as the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Penn State, Dotson is the fourth Nittany Lion to be drafted in the first round and the highest since Kenny Jackson went fourth overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1984. He is also the 40th Nittany Lion ever drafted in the first round.

Dotson led the Nittany Lions with 91 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set the program record with 242 receiving yards at Maryland. He is top four all-time in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

On Penn State’s Pro Day, Dotson said, “I truly believe I am the best receiver in the draft.”

Thomas Frank Carr of Blue White Illustrated says despite being a little undersized, he sees Dotson as a quality NFL player who will be able to dominate with his speed and precision.

“I think Jahan is a complete receiver, given the opportunity to play in space with speed and that’s what I think he’s going to be at the next level,” said Frank Carr. “I think he’s got enough skills that he can play on the perimeter and in the slot, but he’s going to have to have some protection from jams and more physical players at the next level.”

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 5-10.7 184 15 36 10.1 4.43 7.28

Career Stats

Games played 42 Total receptions 183; Career-high: 11 (twice in 2021) Total receiving yards 2,757; Career-high: 242 (at Maryland 11/06/21) Total receiving touchdowns 25; Career-high: 3 (twice in career) Receptions per game 4.4 Average yards per catch 15.1 Average yards per game 65.6 Longest catch 86 (at Maryland 11/06/21) Punt return yards 338

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.