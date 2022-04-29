ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Girls lacrosse: No. 1 Summit tops No. 10 Mountain Lakes for 7th straight win

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Kit Zanelli marked four goals while junior Lily Spinner had three goals and five assists as top-ranked Summit defeated No. 10 Mountain...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 17 Metuchen over Colonia- Softball recap

Abby Kozo hit a walk-off single to score Hannah Mindler for Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-2 win over Colonia in Metuchen. Kozo went 3-for-4 for Metuchen, which led 2-1 after the first inning before Colonia tied the score in the fifth. Eva Szap allowed no earned runs on five with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings as the winning pitcher.
METUCHEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit, NJ
Sports
City
Mountain Lakes, NJ
City
Summit, NJ
Mountain Lakes, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Daily stat leaders for April 29-30

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
VOLLEYBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
106K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy