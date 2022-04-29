Girls lacrosse: No. 1 Summit tops No. 10 Mountain Lakes for 7th straight win

Abby Kozo hit a walk-off single to score Hannah Mindler for Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-2 win over Colonia in Metuchen. Kozo went 3-for-4 for Metuchen, which led 2-1 after the first inning before Colonia tied the score in the fifth. Eva Szap allowed no earned runs on five with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings as the winning pitcher.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO