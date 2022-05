The Philadelphia 76ers don't yet know whether they'll fly home late Wednesday night in a 2-0 hole or a 1-1 tie in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat. They fell to the top seed in the East on Monday. Both teams were missing star players in Philly MVP finalist Joel Embiid and Miami starting point guard Kyle Lowry.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO