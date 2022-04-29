Florida prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

Authorities say three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday . The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed Feb. 14 while being removed from a mental health unit at a Miami-Dade County prison for transfer to another prison.

Authorities say the inmate was later found dead in the van during a stop. A medical examiner said the cause of death was internal bleeding.

Online jail records didn’t list an attorney for the correctional officers, who were being held without bail.