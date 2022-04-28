ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable seal pup appears to be in fits of laughter while relaxing on the sand

By Adam Bennett
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUXvK_0fNaeifz00

A SEAL appears to be in fits of laughter at a photographer who snapped him relaxing on the sand.

The pup was seen resting on the beach in Heacham, Norfolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlbeH_0fNaeifz00
This seal appears to be in fits of laughter Credit: Paul Marriott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6G2W_0fNaeifz00
The pup was seen resting on the beach in Heacham, Norfolk Credit: Paul Marriott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QoFT_0fNaeifz00
The seal looked very relaxed on the sand Credit: Paul Marriott

Its eyes were shut and mouth agape in what seemed to be a moment of unfettered joy.

Perhaps it had spotted something flippin’ funny — or was just being sealy.

The Sun is campaigning for ministers to introduce a deposit return scheme as soon as possible - to cut the number of plastic bottles ending up in the sea.

And thanks to us, a brilliant new initiative is being launched by SEA LIFE aquariums calling for everyone to take their bottles and plastic waste home instead of dumping them.

The Don’t Make Easter Rubbish plea was launched after The Sun showed photos of Britain’s beaches littered with plastic waste after a sunny weekend last summer.

