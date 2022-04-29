ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 19:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:31:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Bayamon Municipality in Puerto Rico Catano Municipality in Puerto Rico Guaynabo Municipality in Puerto Rico San Juan Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 500 AM AST. * At 302 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Emergency management have reported considerable flooding in the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. At 19.5 feet, The creek floods U Highway about 4 miles southeast of Boonville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From early this morning to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Wallace; Wichita FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Union County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Red Willow FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jersey, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jersey; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 132 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orchard Farms, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Florissant around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grafton, Elsah, Portage Des Sioux, West Alton, Alton and Godfrey. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 227. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Parker; Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Parker and northwestern Tarrant Counties through 215 AM CDT At 130 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Azle, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Watauga, Saginaw, White Settlement, Azle, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Eagle Mountain, Briar, North Richland Hills, Pecan Acres, Reno, Westworth Village, Blue Mound, Pelican Bay and Haslet. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 47 and 65. Interstate 30 between mile markers 8 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PARKER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Muhlenberg, eastern Christian, southeastern McLean, eastern Hopkins and Todd Counties through 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Madisonville to near Graham to 6 miles west of Weir to near Crofton to near Hopkinsville to near Big Rock. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Graham around 125 AM CDT. Central City, Fort Campbell, Powderly and Greenville around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oak Grove, Weir, Livermore, Dunmor, Elkton and Guthrie. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 78 and 92. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 40 and 64. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through early Tuesday morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, North Central Mountains, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from Noon to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. Winds becoming westerly late this afternoon or early in the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from about 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Dallas, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Saline SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS FAULKNER GARLAND GRANT PERRY PULASKI SALINE IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CLARK DALLAS HOT SPRING OUACHITA PIKE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARKADELPHIA, BENTON, BRYANT, CAMDEN, CONWAY, FORDYCE, GLENWOOD, HOT SPRINGS, LITTLE ROCK, MALVERN, MURFREESBORO, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, PERRYVILLE, AND SHERIDAN.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains, Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains as well as the West Central Highlands from Noon to 9 pm MDT today and again on Wednesday from 10 am to 9 pm MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. For Wednesday, west to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 9 to 15 percent today and 6 to 12 percent Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

