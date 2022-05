STRUGGLING TO MAKE a living and plagued by abusive relationships, San Jose native Brenda Nichols fell into alcoholism and homelessness where she spent the last 10 years fighting for a way out. In 2019, she finally qualified for housing and was ready to turn her life around. But years of drinking and living on the streets finally caught up with her.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO