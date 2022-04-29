ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man with Active Warrants Tracked by Drones, K-9, and Troopers in Enfield Woods

By Jim Rondenelli
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search took high tech, low tech, and good, old-fashioned police work but, in the end, police got their man even though he was hiding in the woods. The New York State Police says that troopers based out of Ithaca were called to Trumbulls Corners Road in Enfield at approximately 8:52am...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Jefferson County Man Arrested, Prime Suspect in Murder of Sister

A Jefferson county man is under arrest, charged with murder in the death of his sister. The New York State Police in Watertown says troopers were called to a home located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme, New York. They went to the home at 11:24am on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in response to a call for a welfare check. The home is located in a community near the Chaumont Bay.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Falls#Louisiana Man#Drones#Troopers#Nysp#Schuyler County Sheriff
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy