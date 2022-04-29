ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Siegfried & Roy’s personal items headed to auction

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeM3k_0fNad05B00

LOS ANGELES — The personal collections of entertainers Siegfried & Roy, famous for their long-running animal magic act, will be put up for sale on June 8-9 by the Bonhams auction house of Los Angeles, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Bonhams will be selling more than 500 personal items from the duo’s professional and personal lives in two days of live sales in an auction dubbed “Siegfried & Roy: Masters of the Impossible,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Roy Horn died on May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas due to complications from COVID-19. Horn, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 a month before his death, his publicist said.

Siegfried Fischbacher died on Jan. 14, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Sarmoti Foundation, the late duo’s charity that works toward protecting endangered and threatened species.

Highlights offered in the sale include:

• Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy,

• Yellow diamond and a diamond ring.

• 18-karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds.

• Leopard spot pattern Tiffany & Co. porcelain tea service, comprising one teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, seven cups, eight saucers, eight dessert plates, and a cake plate.

• French Japanese Cloisonné gilt and patinated metal turtle-form clock from the 19th century.

Other items include a baroque carved and ebonized wood throne chair, a Victorian gilt metal and bronze mounted ebonized clock, a set of nine paper or fabric faux bamboo parasols and a Georgian-style faux leopard upholstered chair, People reported.

“We are thrilled to offer the astounding and magical collection of Siegfried & Roy at Bonhams in Los Angeles,” Helen Hall, Director of Pop Culture at Bonhams, said in a statement. “Siegfried & Roy dreamed a life for themselves and then made it a reality, whether on stages around the world or in their homes in Las Vegas. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a little bit of magic from the life of these incredible entertainers and humanitarians.”

Siegfried and Roy met on a cruise ship in 1957, according to the Review-Journal. They soon began performing together at nightclubs and theaters throughout Europe.

They came to the Las Vegas Strip in 1967 and performed at several hotels, including the Tropicana, the Stardust, the Original MGM Grand (now Bally’s), the Frontier and The Mirage, the newspaper reported.

The duo performed in 5,750 consecutive sold-out shows from 1990 until Oct. 3, 2003, when Horn was seriously injured by a giant white tiger, the Review-Journal reported.

Siegfried & Roy through the years World-renowned illusionists and conservationists Siegfried & Roy pose with their white tiger in this undated photo. The Las Vegas entertainers, honored as Magicians of the Century, perform at The Mirage where they have been the longest and most successful entertainers in the history of Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Siegfried & Roy/The Mirage via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Action News Jax

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where some residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others hustled to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Action News Jax

Met Gala red-carpet proposal: Watch NYC culture commissioner say ‘Yes’

NEW YORK — The Met Gala can be full of surprises, and having your significant other drop to one knee and pop the question most certainly qualifies. New York City culture commissioner Laurie Cumbo began her stroll down the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with no inkling that former state Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa had a special interlude planned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Auction#Las Vegas Hotels#Nightclub#The Sarmoti Foundation#Tiffany Co
Action News Jax

Met Gala moment | Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy

NEW YORK — (AP) — A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal. The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to look to see former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy