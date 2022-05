Northwestern center Ryan Young is transferring to Duke, he announced in a statement Saturday. “My four years at Northwestern have been the most fun and impactful years of my life,” Young said. “I am so grateful to Coach Collins, Brian James and the rest of the staff at Northwestern for giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level and allow me to learn and grow as a player and a person.”

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO