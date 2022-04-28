ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft Open Thread

By Terry A. Lambert
Music City Miracles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s draft day! The Tennessee Titans will pick tonight at No....

ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
NJ.com

‘Love it here already’: Here’s how the Jets, Giants 1st-round picks reacted after being selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Both the Giants and Jets had successful first rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Jets added three top-10 projected picks in Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson, while the Giants nabbed Kayvon Thibodeaux, an edge rusher from Oregon who some experts had going as high as No. 1 pick, and Alabama tackle Evan Neal.
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Trade Back in Draft for Two Seventh-Round Picks

Report: Bears trade back to add two more picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has officially made his first draft day trade as Bears GM. According to NFL Network, the Bears sent the 2023 6th round pick they received in the Khalil Mack trade back to the Chargers in exchange for two seventh-round picks this year.
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of Browns 2022 NFL draft picks

The Cleveland Browns came into the 2022 NFL draft with some specific needs and seemed to address them despite trading down twice. They seemed to open up another need with the trading of slot cornerback Troy Hill but there is still veteran free agency to help fill in some needs.
