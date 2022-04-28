2022 NFL Draft Open Thread

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles shook up the first round of the NFL draft Thursday with a blockbuster trade, acquiring star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for the 18th and 101st overall picks. Brown, who had been seeking a new deal, has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract...
Both the Giants and Jets had successful first rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Jets added three top-10 projected picks in Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson, while the Giants nabbed Kayvon Thibodeaux, an edge rusher from Oregon who some experts had going as high as No. 1 pick, and Alabama tackle Evan Neal.
A day after which there were a couple of blockbuster trades made during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks now have an eye on shaking things up as well on Day 2. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Seahawks have had “exploratory calls” about...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The wait is finally over for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the second of their two third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. The Titans moved up Friday night to select Willis at No. 86 overall after sending a third-round...
Report: Bears trade back to add two more picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has officially made his first draft day trade as Bears GM. According to NFL Network, the Bears sent the 2023 6th round pick they received in the Khalil Mack trade back to the Chargers in exchange for two seventh-round picks this year.
Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t draft a safety this year but still got one on draft weekend. According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler the Steelers are signing free-agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract. Kazee is headed into his sixth NFL season and is 28 years old. Kazee...
The Cleveland Browns came into the 2022 NFL draft with some specific needs and seemed to address them despite trading down twice. They seemed to open up another need with the trading of slot cornerback Troy Hill but there is still veteran free agency to help fill in some needs.
The Cleveland Browns went into the 2022 NFL draft with three selections in the top 100 picks. They ended day two of the draft with three selections in the top 100 picks but traded down from their top selection to add two picks in the fourth round. While fans were...
