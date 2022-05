WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County may have been ranked below Williamstown for the Class A Region I, Section II, but they didn’t play like it. The Rebels got off to a hot start with three runs in the top of the first. With Lillie Law not allowing a single run in the circle, Ritchie County soared to a 10-0 victory to start off the postseason.

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO