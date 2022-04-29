ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

PA state troopers to have ‘enhanced presence’ at Indiana Area Senior High School Friday

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6XJB_0fNaZCeo00
Police Lights Police Lights generic (Chalabala/iStock )

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers will have an ‘enhanced presence’ at Indiana Area Senior High School on Friday, as police investigate a threat at the school.

According to state police, the Indiana Area School District told police about a handwritten threat with racially insensitive comments on a bathroom wall at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the school was evacuated, an investigation was initiated, surveillance video was reviewed, and information was gathered and assessed.

Pittsburgh Police canine units and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search of the school.

In a press release, police said that the threat could not be substantiated based on the results of the search.

The school district administration requested a police presence at the school on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police encourages students and parents to report suspicious activity to school administrators and law enforcement. Anonymous reports can be made 24/7 via the Safe2SaySomething program.

PA lawmakers pass 'Lifeline Scholarship' bill

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Indiana, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#Pittsburgh Police#School Principal#Pennsylvania State Police#Safe2saysomething#Lifeline Scholarship#Cox Media Group
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

PSP arrest Franklin County Corrections Officers for smuggling contraband

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested two corrections officers for allegedly smuggling contraband into the Franklin County Jail. Police say Alando Ronaldo Wallace smuggled contraband and delivered it to inmates on numerous occasions. In exchange for the contraband, Wallace would receive money, which he would then exchange with Abigail Leann Price to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Death of 2-year-old in Somerset County under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local schools named among best in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local high schools have made U.S. News and World Report's list of top 10 schools in Pennsylvania.According to the new rankings, Peters Township High School is listed as the 7th best school in the state.Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 is listed as the 9th best in Pennsylvania.To read the full list, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy