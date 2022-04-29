ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Trade Up, Select Alabama WR Jameson Williams with No. 12 Pick

By Matthew Doyle
 4 days ago

The Detroit Lions traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft and selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round.

The Lions traded the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks in this year’s draft to the Vikings for the No. 12 and 46 picks.

Williams had 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving as a junior at Alabama this past season. He suffered a knee injury during the College Football Playoff National Championship this year.

