Jury acquits man of murder in 2020 Omaha shooting death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of a man who was on a motorized dirt bike when he was chased down by a car and fatally shot.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Daquandre Perry was found not guilty Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old John Parks Jr.
Police say Parks and a friend were riding their dirt bikes on a city street on July 26, 2020, when a black sedan began chasing them and at one point crashed into Parks’ bike.
Police say Parks ditched the bike and began running, but a person in the sedan fired several shots, hitting Parks in the neck.
