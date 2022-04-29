ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Treynor Girl’s Win Team Title at Woodbine Invite, Atlantic wins Six events

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KUNq_0fNaYpkQ00

(Woodbine) Treynor captured the team title at the Girl’s Invitational track meet at Woodbine on Thursday. The Cardinals won two events, finished second in six others, and scored 143-points.

Olivia Larsen won the 200-meters (27.19), and Carrissa Spanier topped the field in the 100-hurdles (17.52) to lead the Cardinals.

Riverside finished second with 94-points, led by three first-place finishes. The quartet of Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, and Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 4×100 meter relay (51.65). Bluml, Andrusyshyn, Erickson, and Elly Henderson teamed up to win the 4×200 (1:48.59), and Macy Woods won the Long Jump (14-06.25).

Woodbine finished third with 90-points, Atlantic a close fourth with 86. The Trojans had a solid night winning six events, including three relays. Abbi Richter earned gold in the discus (90-02). Chloe Mullenix won the 400 hurdles (1:09.48), and Ava Rush won the 1500b (5:10.06). The Trojans won the 800 Sprint Medleys (1:59.98), with Maddie Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Morgan Botos, and Mariah Huffman, Distance Medley (4:34.83), with Chloe Mullenix, Avery Knuth, Mariah Huffman, and Claire Pellett, and the 4×400 meter (4:24.67), with Botos, Hailey Huffman, Aubrey Guyer, and Pellett.

Elsewhere, Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston, outran the field in the 100 (13.20), won the high jump (4-10.00), and Boyer Valley claimed first in the 4×800 (10:50.62), and Ar-We-Va won the Shuttle Hurdle Relay, (1:15.18). Ellie Sibbel if Kuemper tossed the shot put (34-09.50) for the win.

Team results: 1, Treynor, 143, 2. Riverside, 94, 3. Woodbine, 90, 4. Atlantic, 86, 5. Boyer Valley, 49, 6. Kuemper, 35, 7. Glidden-Ralston, 31, 8. Ar-We-Va, 29, 9. Missouri Valley, 25.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

District Tennis Assignments

(Area) May 9th is the date for Class 1A and 2A Boys District Tennis Tournaments. The Iowa High School Athletic Association assigned teams to each host site this week. In Class 1A, Atlantic and Audubon go to Denison-Schleswig along with Bishop Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Saydel, and St. Albert.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-24th in the shot put at the Viking invite with a throw of 9.35 meters. -Had a 36.72 meter hammer throw to place 12th. -Placed 33rd in the 5000 at the Kip Janvrin meet in 15:13.70. ACGC athletes in offseason or recent signees: Ben Kingery (Northwestern Football), Chloe Largent (UNI...
TENNIS
Western Iowa Today

Denison Duo Wins Hawkeye Ten Conference Title

(Red Oak) On Monday, Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens of Denison captured the number #1 boy’s doubles title at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tennis Tournament at the indoor facility at the Red Oak YMCA. The Denison duo defeated Paul and Elijah Schuster of Shenandoah (3-0) for the title. The...
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside girls eye big finish at Western Iowa Conference Meet

(Oakland) The Western Iowa Conference Track Meet is scheduled for Tuesday. The meet is set to start at 4:00 p.m. in Avoca. Riverside girls coach Jared Hoffman says the #1 goal is to compete. “I tell the girls the three C’s of track compete, compete, compete. They’ve really been doing that this whole season. We are getting into crunch time. We’re looking to put up as many points as we can. Give it our best shot and win as many events as we can.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Put#Long Jump#Sports#Woodbine Invite#Cardinals#Sprint#Distance Medley
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW’s Grobe signs with Bellevue

(Avoca) One of the area’s top basketball talents will continue his career at the college level. AHSTW senior Raydden Grobe recently signed with Bellevue. Grobe led the Vikings to a 23-2 record and substate final appearance last season. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon adds Week 0 football game

(Audubon) The 2022 Audubon football season will get started a week earlier than originally scheduled. The Wheelers have added Winfield-Mount Union in a neutral site game that will be played on Saturday, August 20th. The 8-Player contest is part of a doubleheader at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. Audubon will face Winfield-Mount Union at 2:00 p.m followed by WACO against SE Warren at 5:00.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy