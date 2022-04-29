Treynor Girl’s Win Team Title at Woodbine Invite, Atlantic wins Six events

(Woodbine) Treynor captured the team title at the Girl’s Invitational track meet at Woodbine on Thursday. The Cardinals won two events, finished second in six others, and scored 143-points.

Olivia Larsen won the 200-meters (27.19), and Carrissa Spanier topped the field in the 100-hurdles (17.52) to lead the Cardinals.

Riverside finished second with 94-points, led by three first-place finishes. The quartet of Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, and Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 4×100 meter relay (51.65). Bluml, Andrusyshyn, Erickson, and Elly Henderson teamed up to win the 4×200 (1:48.59), and Macy Woods won the Long Jump (14-06.25).

Woodbine finished third with 90-points, Atlantic a close fourth with 86. The Trojans had a solid night winning six events, including three relays. Abbi Richter earned gold in the discus (90-02). Chloe Mullenix won the 400 hurdles (1:09.48), and Ava Rush won the 1500b (5:10.06). The Trojans won the 800 Sprint Medleys (1:59.98), with Maddie Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Morgan Botos, and Mariah Huffman, Distance Medley (4:34.83), with Chloe Mullenix, Avery Knuth, Mariah Huffman, and Claire Pellett, and the 4×400 meter (4:24.67), with Botos, Hailey Huffman, Aubrey Guyer, and Pellett.

Elsewhere, Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston, outran the field in the 100 (13.20), won the high jump (4-10.00), and Boyer Valley claimed first in the 4×800 (10:50.62), and Ar-We-Va won the Shuttle Hurdle Relay, (1:15.18). Ellie Sibbel if Kuemper tossed the shot put (34-09.50) for the win.

Team results: 1, Treynor, 143, 2. Riverside, 94, 3. Woodbine, 90, 4. Atlantic, 86, 5. Boyer Valley, 49, 6. Kuemper, 35, 7. Glidden-Ralston, 31, 8. Ar-We-Va, 29, 9. Missouri Valley, 25.