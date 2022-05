HAMILTON — The Hamilton West baseball team got away from doing what it does best, and despite not being on its best game it came just a few batters away from stealing one. The Hornets saw Brick Memorial’s Brady Leach dominate the game on the mound, and then in the seventh against a reliever they rallied for four runs before Leach returned and shut the door, handing Hamilton a 9-5 defeat on Saturday in game that was part of the Thank You Classic.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO