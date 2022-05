The Capitals' 2022 Stanley Cup playoff run is about to begin, and it's hard to imagine a more difficult opponent than the one they'll face in the first round. In the Florida Panthers, the Caps will be tasked with beating a 58-win, 340-goal scoring, Presidents'-Trophy-winning juggernaut. Washington has the edge in playoff experience, but there's a reason why the Panthers are the top seed and the Caps are considered a long shot to win the series.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO