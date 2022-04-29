ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A high school teacher in Marin County, California, was arrested Wednesday – after police say she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Terra Linda High School teacher Teagen Leonhart, 46, of...

