ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man with Active Warrants Tracked by Drones, K-9, and Troopers in Enfield Woods

By Jim Rondenelli
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search took high tech, low tech, and good, old-fashioned police work but, in the end, police got their man even though he was hiding in the woods. The New York State Police says that troopers based out of Ithaca were called to Trumbulls Corners Road in Enfield at approximately 8:52am...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
Lite 98.7

Jefferson County Man Arrested, Prime Suspect in Murder of Sister

A Jefferson county man is under arrest, charged with murder in the death of his sister. The New York State Police in Watertown says troopers were called to a home located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme, New York. They went to the home at 11:24am on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in response to a call for a welfare check. The home is located in a community near the Chaumont Bay.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Falls#Louisiana Man#Drones#Troopers#Nysp#Schuyler County Sheriff
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Two $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Region

Some lucky New York gamblers may not have hit the big jackpot, but they still won some serious cash playing Powerball, WTEN News10 in Albany reports.For the drawing on Wednesday, April 27, New York Lottery said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Waterford, in Saratoga County, the outlet…
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy