Locals Luke Marshall, Todd Tringale set to return to North Shore Navigators this summer

LYNN — The North Shore Navigators will have three more familiar faces, including two local natives, on the mound when their 2022 season in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) begins in June.

A current Stonehill College senior who is set to attend Division 1 Fairfield University next year, Swampscott’s Luke Marshall will look to build upon his outstanding last summer of 2021 with the Navs as he went 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA, 50 strikeouts (the most by a North Shore pitcher ever in the NECBL) and just 21 hits allowed across 41 innings. Marshall followed up his outstanding regular season with a complete game in the Northern Division Semifinals against defending NECBL champion Keene. This season at Stonehill, the righty ranks second on the team with 42 strikeouts in 40.1 innings; he had a 10-strikeout effort against Saint Michael’s earlier this month.

Also returning for his third year with the club is former Saugus standout Todd Tringale. The University of Dayton commit is currently pitching alongside Navs newcomer Jayden Voelker at Northern Essex Community College and paces a dominant Knights squad with a 6-0 record, 0.68 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. His ERA is the best in the nation at the Division 3 junior college level, while his 15.88 strikeouts per nine innings ranks third. Tringale started a pair of games for North Shore at the beginning of last summer after making 11 appearances in 2020.

The Navs will also welcome back Max Meier, a Stanford University righty who pitched for the team back in 2020 and is currently in the midst of his junior season with the Cardinal. The Belmont native has pitched in three games this season, two of which were scoreless against UTSA and Saint Mary’s. Meier spent part of last summer with the NECBL’s Ocean State Waves, going 2-1 in seven relief appearances and striking out 15 in 10.1 frames. As a Navigator in 2020, he made 10 appearances and posted a 3.21 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 14 innings.

The Navs kick off their 15th summer of collegiate baseball on Tuesday, June 7 with the home opener at Fraser Field set for Thursday, June 9. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

