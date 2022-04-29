Brockton Fair Grandstand’s Impending Demolition Will Be Heartbreaking

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday.
According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts.
The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
