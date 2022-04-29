ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton Fair Grandstand’s Impending Demolition Will Be Heartbreaking

By Tim Weisberg
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m sure in my heart I knew the day would someday come when the Brockton Fair would be no more, and when the beloved grandstand would be demolished. I just didn’t expect it to come so soon. Last week, we reported that the Brockton Fair would not...

fun107.com

Comments / 5

Related
FUN 107

Dartmouth Welcomes Former Fall River Archery Range

Fall River's loss is Dartmouth's gain. Trader Jan's Archery Pro Shop, forced to move after losing its mill space in Fall River, has opened an outdoor archery range in Dartmouth. The shop was located in the same mill space at 288 Plymouth Avenue in Fall River for 31 years until the mill was sold and turned into storage space.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Mitchell Designates New Bedford as ‘Metropolitan Area’ at State of the City

New Bedford, along with 25 other municipalities across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, are often designated as a "gateway city." Gateway cities are typically defined as smaller urban areas that are a centralized part of a local economy. Each gateway city's history often includes a thriving manufacturing economy at the height of the industrial revolution that over time has been hollowed out due to external economic phenomena such as globalization. As a result, these municipalities often face similar socioeconomic challenges.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Monday, May 2: Main Streets and Back Roads near Lake Winnisquam, N.H.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Summer gets most of the attention in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, but in spring Chronicle’s fancy turns to thoughts of…farms! We stop by a “micro” dairy, meet two generations of a Sanbornton family holding onto their beloved 19th century farm, and Shayna Seymour takes in spectacular views of Winnipesaukee’s smaller sibling, Lake Winnisquam. Shayna also stops by a winery (yes, they do grow grapes in the Granite State) and checks out the views from Winnisquam’s only lakefront B&B.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brockton, MA
City
Fall River, MA
City
Boston, MA
Brockton, MA
Government
City
Dartmouth, MA
City
Randolph, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Carney
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
STONEHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Councilor Giesta Moves on ATV and Dirt Bike Problem

Ward Two New Bedford City Councilor Maria Giesta is the first to file a motion relative to the growing problem of illegal ATV and dirt bike abuse on the city's streets. Roving gangs of illegal riders have reportedly taunted police, fire, and EMT personnel by driving hazardously through neighborhoods, terrorizing some motorists as they go. It's not a new problem, but it re-surfaces each spring as the weather begins to warm up.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teens attack Suffolk students as new video shows them harassing a local restaurant in late March

BOSTON — New video shows a group of teens terrorizing a local restaurant in late March. The teens demand drinks and shout at customers inside Silvertone’s in Downtown Crossing. One teen even pulling a knife on a witness according to a police report. The owner was able to usher them out, but they returned and smashed the front doors, leaving shards of glass all over the floor.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandstand#Pizza Crust#The Brockton Fair#The Brockton Enterprise
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
FUN 107

Launch From the SouthCoast to 10 Great Summer Daycation Spots

The high cost of planes, trains, and even automobiles make traveling far from home fairly prohibitive this summer, so many folks are looking for fun destinations closer to home. Here are a few suggestions. Don't let high gas prices and inflation spoil your summer plans. There are plenty of great...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Police Search For Woman Who Flipped Coolatta Machine At Dorchester Dunkin’

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for a woman they said overturned a Coolatta machine at a Dorchester Dunkin’ Donuts when the drink she wanted wasn’t on the menu. Police are looking for a woman they said drove off in an SUV from a Dorchester Dunkin’ Donuts after flipping a Coolatta machine. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department) Police said the woman went through the drive-thru window and asked for a multicolored Coolatta. When the woman working the drive-thru said that wasn’t on the menu, the customer allegedly began yelling and swearing through the drive-thru window before she drove to the front the restaurant, entered and began yelling at the staff. Police said she then reached over the front counter and pushed the Coolatta machine to the floor, nearly hitting the drive-thru worker. The woman then left the store in a gray SUV, police said. Anyone with information about the customer is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Yorkie Stolen 11 Years Ago In Boston Found In Stoughton, Reunited With Owner

STOUGHTON (CBS) — It was a reunion more than a decade in the making. Stoughton police say an animal control officer connected a dog owner with her Yorkie that had been stolen eleven years ago in South Boston, about 21 miles away. ACO Michelle Carlos responded to Record Street in Stoughton Wednesday afternoon for a report of a loose Yorkie running around. After catching the dog and giving him a bath, Carlos found a microchip revealing that 11-year-old “Rex” belonged to Marzena Niejadlik from Boston, and gave her a call. The news came as a shock to Marzena, who explained the emotional...
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy