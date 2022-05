Lisa Weeks from Eagle Lake ran the Judd Jog 5K on April 30 and won her 65 to 69 age group in 32 minutes, 59 seconds. This was not something new for Weeks, since she’s been an active runner from her prep school years, in 1965. Running was much different for a girl back then. They were restricted. ...

EAGLE LAKE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO