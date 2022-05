ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills went for more depth with their final two sixth round picks, drafting CB Christian Benford and OT Luke Tenuta. Benford, 6'1" and 208 lbs, played four seasons with FCS Villanova. His senior season saw him starting all 13 games where he finished with 39 total tackles, 18 passes defended, and seven interceptions for 66 yards including a pick-six. He's the first Villanova player drafted since 2017 and the first one to be drafted by the Bills.

2 DAYS AGO