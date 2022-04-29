ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Escambia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia and Covington Counties. In Florida, Okaloosa Inland and Santa Rosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Wallace; Wichita FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee and Geneva Counties. In Florida, North Walton, Central Walton, Holmes, Washington, Inland Bay and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Big Creek at Blairstown The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:31:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rains; Van Zandt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN VAN ZANDT AND EASTERN RAINS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
RAINS COUNTY, TX

