New Orleans, LA

Look: Michael Thomas Reacts To The Chris Olave Pick

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fired up about Chris Olave joining the team. The Saints traded up from No. 16 to No. 11 to get Thomas some help on the other side of the field....

thespun.com

The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Responds To OBJ’s Blockbuster Trade Tweet

On Saturday night, Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to share some breaking news. He tweeted that San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been traded to the New England Patriots. Is Beckham the newest NFL insider? It doesn’t appear so. Not only have multiple reporters refuted OBJ’s tweet;...
NFL
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Names The Only Team He’ll Play For In 2022

On Friday, Rob Gronkowski confirmed what many already expected for the 2022 season. It’s either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retirement for the all-time great tight end. “It’s just the Bucs,” Gronk said, per TMZ Sports. “Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It’s family over there.”
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Mason Rudolph Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with two veteran quarterbacks, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, on the roster. To the surprise of many, they added not one, but two more quarterbacks in the draft. First, the Steelers took former Pitt star Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
