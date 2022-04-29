ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Back at it

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kempe (rest) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1

May 3 (UPI) -- Phillip Danault deflected the puck into the net with his stick blade for a clutch third-period score to carry the Los Angeles Kings to a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday night. Danault's score came with just...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench as expected

Pederson (groin) will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday, and while he's avoided the injured list for now, he's expected to miss at least a few days. Luis Gonzalez will get another start in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday

Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Smaller role awaits

Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners. With Jose Altuve (hamstring) returning from the 10-day injured list Monday and reclaiming his spot as the Astros' everyday second baseman, Diaz's playing time is likely to take a substantial hit. He had been filling in at the position for the past two weeks along with Niko Goodrum, with Diaz starting in eight of the 12 games that Altuve missed. Diaz's versatility gives him some other avenues to at-bats, but with all of the Astros' key position players at full strength, the 31-year-old will only pick up starts when one of the regulars requires a breather.
HOUSTON, TX

