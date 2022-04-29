Kings' Adrian Kempe: Back at it

Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners. With Jose Altuve (hamstring) returning from the 10-day injured list Monday and reclaiming his spot as the Astros' everyday second baseman, Diaz's playing time is likely to take a substantial hit. He had been filling in at the position for the past two weeks along with Niko Goodrum, with Diaz starting in eight of the 12 games that Altuve missed. Diaz's versatility gives him some other avenues to at-bats, but with all of the Astros' key position players at full strength, the 31-year-old will only pick up starts when one of the regulars requires a breather.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO