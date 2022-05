San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday he expects Deebo Samuel to remain with the team for the 2022 NFL season despite the wide receiver's trade request. "It's a yes for me, and that's our job," Lynch said on KNBR when asked if Samuel will stay on the Niners' roster (via David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone). "He's too good of a player. We've got too good of a thing going and we want to keep that going. That's where I'll leave that."

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO