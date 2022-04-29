ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

'Show of Unity': NATO Festival back at Norfolk Scope

By Kelsey Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dx46_0fNaVNwH00

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a celebration! The Hampton Roads community is celebrating their connection with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO, with the return of the annual Norfolk NATO Festival.

The City of Norfolk is celebrating until Saturday. One of the events happening now at the Norfolk Scope is the Virginia International Tattoo .

Performers from around the world came together to celebrate through music.

Thursday night, thousands of people returned to the Norfolk NATO Festival after a two-year delay.

"It's a show of unity - not just between the 30 nations, but also with the local community," said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rochell Rieger.

NATO's mark has been felt for decades in Hampton Roads. It highlights NATO's influence and impact and the two commands that call Norfolk home in North America.

"It's another clear demonstration of how truly strong the 30 allied nations are today, especially given everything going on in the world," said Rieger.

After two years without the event, due to COVID-19, this year's theme is a "Show of Unity." For one veteran, he said this festival is a priority for him.

"We have the greatest military in the world, and everybody ought to be proud of them," said Col. Walter Creves, Ret. U.S. Army veteran.

The Hampton Roads native has attended the Norfolk NATO festival for three years before the pandemic hit, and it brings back old memories for him.

"I love to hear military bands and military music," said Col. Creves.

The festivities kicked off with the annual flag raising ceremony, representing NATO's 30 member nations, while the United States Fleet Forces Band performed, demonstrating strength and diversity.

Although Ukraine is not a part of NATO's 30 nations, military leaders said unity couldn't come at a better time with Russia at war with Ukraine.

"NATO will continue to stand by Ukraine as a partner, and all the individual nations continue to supply Ukraine with armament, relief money, taking in refugees, things like that. The support will never go away," said Rieger.

Below are the key timings of this year’s Norfolk NATO Festival:

  • Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m. ‒ NATO Flag Raising Ceremony (Downtown Norfolk, Scope Plaza)
  • Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – NATO Night at the Virginia International Tattoo
  • Saturday, April 30 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ‒ Parade of Nations and International Village (Downtown Norfolk, Town Point Park)

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Ukrainian couple flees war and settles in Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denys Kobzan is the owner of Mr. Fix on the downtown mall. He is a Ukrainian American. In his store, he sells “Stand With Ukraine” T-shirts to raise money for people impacted by the war. Now, he’s helping his family specifically. His father-in-law,...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#North Atlantic Treaty#Ukraine#Russia#Parade#The Norfolk Scope#U S Navy#U S Army
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy