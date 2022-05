NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu is returning home, as he has reached an agreement with the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Shefter with ESPN. Shefter said Mathieu and the team have officially agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, per sources. He added there is still some language to be finalized.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO